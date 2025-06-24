Bucks Are Directly Impacted by Brutal Tyrese Haliburton Injury
The Milwaukee Bucks were taken out of the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers. Looking at how good the Pacers ended up being, there's not a lot of shame in that happening.
Tyrese Haliburton crushed the Bucks in that series. He showed just how good of a player he is. Unfortunately for Indiana, he tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
While that is terrible news, it now opens up some possibilities for the Bucks. If they bring back Giannis Antetokounmpo, they suddenly have a shot to make it out of the Eastern Conference next year.
Read more: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Get Major Update From NBA Insider
The Bucks weren't expected to have a shot at a title next year because Damian Lillard tore his Achilles against Indiana. It was a disappointing end of the season for him, but the Bucks now have life.
Looking at the rest of the Eastern Conference, there aren't that many shoo-in contenders. The Knicks and the Cavs are the only two who can be considered elite-tier contenders.
The Bucks, Pacers, Celtics, and Magic are all in that second tier. As fans just saw with the Pacers, anything can happen with how the second apron is set up to allow more parity.
If Antetokounmpo comes back to Milwaukee as expected, the Bucks have a realistic shot of making the NBA Finals. He is still one of the best players in the NBA.
Keeping him in Milwaukee would give them a chance to be a top-four seed in the East. If you have one of the three best players in the league, you have a shot at winning a title.
More Bucks news: Bucks Rumors: Decision on Two Milwaukee Standouts Might Already Be in Motion
Milwaukee has to upgrade the roster around Antetokounmpo if it wants to make a run at the title. They will have to make trades in order to do that because of their financial situation.
The Bucks are a team that has a lot of confidence in their ability to win games with Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee just needs to stay healthy, which is clearly something that all NBA teams need to worry about.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Former Bucks Star Khris Middleton Makes Massive Decision on NBA Future
NBA Insider Shoots Down Latest Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumor
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.