NBA Insider Shoots Down Latest Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumor
The Milwaukee Bucks are still awaiting word on Giannis Antetokounmpo's desires for next season. He hasn't let them know whether or not he wants to stay with the team for the foreseeable future.
Rumors continue to swirl around his future. If the Bucks are able to keep him, then there have been reports that the Bucks will be aggressive in helping to improve the roster around Antetokounmpo.
ESPN's Sham Charania has been reporting on this situation for weeks now. He has reported that he believes this situation could last deep into the summer.
Read more: Bucks News: New Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Prediction is Good News for Fans
One NBA insider disputes the reports that the Bucks will be aggressive this summer in regards to improving the roster around Antetokounmpo. In fact, he doesn't believe that Milwaukee has the tools to do so.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley doesn't believe that the Bucks will have an opportunity to do that much because of their financial situation.
It's true that the Bucks don't have a lot of financial flexibility with them being a luxury tax team in the first apron. They won't have much money to spend in free agency, especially if they want to keep Bobby Portis.
The easiest way for the Bucks to make a substantial change to the roster is via a trade. They could look to move on from Kyle Kuzma and some other pieces this summer.
The issue for them is that Kuzma might be at his lowest value possible. The Bucks traded for him at the trade deadline, expecting him to be a big upgrade.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Brook Lopez Expected to Be Serious Target For West Contender
Milwaukee will have to package a lot of players together in order to get someone else to help Antetokounmpo in a year that Damian Lillard will be recovering from a torn Achilles.
It will be a weak Eastern Conference next season, with only the Pacers and the Knicks looming as true title contenders. Milwaukee knows that there is a void they can slip into.
As long as they have Antetokounmpo back and healthy for next season, they have a shot to compete in the playoffs.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks' Bobby Portis Provides Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
Bucks Rumors: Austin Reaves, Jonathan Kuminga Land in Milwaukee in Wild Trade Idea
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.