Bucks Believe That Only Doc Rivers Can Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Town: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have a pivotal summer ahead of them. While they have a ton on their plate, none compares to the uncertain future of their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
There is a chance that Antetokounmpo could request a trade from the Bucks, a place he has called home for the past 12 years. If he does indeed request a trade and the Bucks actually pull the trigger on one, that could all come to an end this summer.
The decision that Antetokounmpo could eventually make will have ripple effects on the league. The Bucks are hoping that they have enough to have their two-time MVP to stay, including their star head coach and former champion, Doc Rivers.
NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Bucks are optimistic Doc Rivers’ presence could help strengthen Giannis Antetokounmpo’s commitment to staying in Milwaukee.
“The Bucks are also hoping that the presence of Doc Rivers as coach can provide some sort of boost. Antetokounmpo and Rivers are believed to have a strong working relationship…,” wrote Stein.
Rivers just finished his second season under the helm in Milwaukee and his first full season with the Bucks. Although Rivers is arguably one of the top coaches in the history of the league, he has very little to show for himself recently.
His tenure in Milwaukee has been underwhelming. He has yet to lead the Bucks to a playoff series win, went back-to-back seasons without reaching 50 wins and only has collected three playoff wins. In back-to-back seasons, the Bucks have also been eliminated by the same team, the Indiana Pacers.
In 120 games for the Bucks, Rivers has led them to a 66-54 record.
Rivers may be a future Hall of Famer; however, Antetokounmpo is not interested in track record but rather in results. It is clear that Antetokounmpo wants to win and be able to seriously compete for a title. The last time the Bucks had a serious chance of winning was when they did so in 2021.
Since then, the Bucks and Antetokounmpo have yet to make it past the second round and have not sniffed the second round since 2022.
While the Bucks are optimistic, it’s unclear what direction Antetokounmpo is leaning towards.
