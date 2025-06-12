Bucks' Bobby Portis Could be Targeted by West Contender
The Milwaukee Bucks have a crucial summer ahead of them. While all eyes are on Giannis Antetokounmpo and whether he will stay in Milwaukee or not, the Bucks have a ton of things on their plate.
More Bucks news: Bobby Portis Update Could Shape Bucks’ Next Offseason Steps
One of the notable players outside of Antetokounmpo who they’d love to keep is their star big man, Bobby Portis. Portis is expected to be a free agent this offseason and has a player option on his contract. The 29-year-old has a $13.4 million option.
The expectation is that Portis will return to the Bucks, but a handful of teams will also have their eyes on him, including the Golden State Warriors.
NBA insider Jake Fischer shared how Golden State is a team to watch for Portis.
“Team executives expect Portis to have numerous potential landing spots in the midlevel market as well, although Milwaukee would like to bring back the 30-year-old forward, sources say. Golden State has always been a team to monitor for Portis, who has a notable fan in head coach Steve Kerr from their shared days during the 2023 FIBA World Cup competition with USA Basketball.”
Portis is coming off a solid season with the team, despite missing 25 games after testing positive for the painkiller Tramadol, violating the league’s anti-drug policy. In total, Portis played 49 games, averaging 13.9 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three-point range in 25.4 minutes of action.
The Bucks would love to have Portis back, but it won’t be easy. The Warriors are coming off a stellar season, but they were eliminated in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State certainly wants to take their game to the next level, and they believe that Portis could be the player who can help them achieve that goal.
However, Milwaukee would love to keep its core together, but it may not be easy to keep Portis. Nonetheless, the Bucks feel confident they could retain the veteran forward.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is Reportedly 'Exploring Other Options' Regarding Future
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Seemingly Doubles Down on Future in Milwaukee
Bucks Announce Big Ticket Changes Amid Trade Rumors
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Spotted in Surprising Place Amid Trade Rumors
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.