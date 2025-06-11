Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is Reportedly 'Exploring Other Options' Regarding Future
The Milwaukee Bucks are still awaiting word on what Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to do. Conflicting reports have come out about whether or not he wants to stay in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo has only played for the Bucks in his NBA career. He is stil a top-three player in the NBA, so teams would be falling over themselves if they were able to offer the Bucks a trade for him.
Of course, the Bucks are trying to do everything they can to keep him. Despite a report that Antetokounmpo plans to stay in Milwaukee, he apparently is keeping to door open for something else.
Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't decided he's staying with the Milwaukee Bucks yet
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo has not made any firm decisions on his future and is still open to the possibility of being moved.
"His status will not be tied to the NBA Draft. It won't be tied to free agency. It's much more likely that his future plays out into July and into August, in terms of him seeing the landscape of not only the Bucks. Seeing the landscape of the league, seeing what other teams do."
Based on that reporting, it doesn't sound like this saga is going to end anytime soon. Antetokounmpo might wait to see what teams look like when free agency is over before he makes a decision.
Charania does mention that other teams have skepticism that Antetokounmpo will actually leave Milwaukee, that doesn't mean that he won't. He still has the ultimate power.
For his part, Antetokounmpo hasn't said much other than some vague tweets on social media. He hasn't come out to dispute any report that has been out there on one side or the other.
Bucks fans would be very disappointed to have the Bucks trade Antetokounmpo after the draft and free agency are already over. That would limit their ability to accelerate a rebuild.
This season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.2 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three.
