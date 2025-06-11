Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Seemingly Doubles Down on Future in Milwaukee
The entire NBA has been waiting to see what is happening with the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation. Teams have been wondering if he will stay with the Milwaukee Bucks or ask for a trade.
A report came out on Tuesday that seemed to indicate that Antetokounmpo might be leaning towards staying in Milwaukee. That would make Bucks fans elated.
Other NBA teams have been waiting to see if Antetokounmpo asks out so that they can give some offers to the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is a top-three player in the NBA. He seemed to give another indication of what he wants to do.
Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to indicate that he will be staying with the Bucks in social media post
Antetokounmpo had a quote tweet on X that seems to indicate he is looking forward to getting back to the NBA Finals and doing so with the Bucks.
Antetokounmpo has only made the NBA Finals once in his career, winning the title back in 2021. While he doesn't specifically mention the Bucks, he does seem to indicate he wants to get there with that team.
It's unlikely that the Bucks will be there next season with Damian Lillard missing most of next season. He will be out with a torn Achilles that he suffered in the playoffs.
That means that the Bucks will likely return to contention with Lillard back in the fold in a couple of years. Next year would be more of a gap year with the Bucks if Antetokounmpo does decide to stay.
No official word has been given by Antetokounmpo or his camp yet. He still needs to do that before the speculation will end one way or another.
The Bucks are doing everything they can to keep him. Antetokounmpo is going to be great no matter where he plays next season. He's cleary still one of the best players in the entire NBA.
This season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the arc.
