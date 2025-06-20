Bucks' Brook Lopez Expected to Be Serious Target For West Contender
The Milwaukee Bucks might be moving on from Brook Lopez. With Lopez being a free agent this offseason, there's a very good chance that he's played his last game with the Bucks.
It was clear at the end of the playoffs that Lopez was not going to continue to be a part of their plans. He played just eight minutes in the deciding game against the Indiana Pacers.
While there is still a chance that the Bucks bring back Lopez because they have no contingency plan at center, he could be pursued by one Western Conference team.
Read more: Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Teammate Treads Carefully on Stephen A Smith Take
Lopez is looking for one more contract before he retires, considering he is 37 years old. He has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, a team that believes it can contend for the title.
The Lakers are looking for a new starting center after they had Jaxson Hayes as the starter for most of the season, once they traded Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic.
Lopez previously played for the Lakers on a minimum contract before he earned a deal with the Bucks. There's a chance that he finds his way back out to California.
At this point in his career, Lopez is looking for a team that can compete for a championship. The Lakers would fit that bill, even in a crowded Western Conference.
Lopez is a good shot-blocker and a good three-point shooter. As long as he's not left on an island to defend the perimeter, he's still a useful player in the NBA.
More Bucks news: Bucks Expected to Aggressively Pursue Help For Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer
There is a chance that the Bucks decide to try to get Lopez to stay, especially if Bobby Portis opts out of his contract. They don't have any options at center behind those two guys at the moment.
Losing Lopez without another option to replace him is not ideal for the Bucks. They might not have much of a choice. It could mean that Giannis Antetokounmpo has to play more center, assuming he stays.
This season, Lopez averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Could Part With Kyle Kuzma to Land Incredible Depth Around Stars
Bucks' Doc Rivers Has Strong Message on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.