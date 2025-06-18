Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Teammate Treads Carefully on Stephen A Smith Take
A wild take on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been making its way around the internet. Longtime NBA personality and analyst Stephen A. Smith recently said that if the Bucks star ended up winning only one NBA championship, he would be an underachiever.
More Bucks news: Stephen A Smith Gets Destroyed Over Wild Giannis Antetokounmpo Take
This has caused all sorts of reactions, with many people calling out Smith for it. But Bucks forward Bobby Portis recently spoke on the matter and said that he understood both sides of the situation.
"I get it. I get both sides of it, right? I get Stephen A's side cause it's like okay Giannis you have a chance to be like, obviously you're already a one-of-one player and guys can't really duplicate what you do on the basketball court. So if you get another ring, just one more, like that puts you in a whole nother stratosphere of players...but as someone on his team, it's like well s*** man, s***, basketball is a team sport, we've been very unlucky the last four years, every year in the playoffs we have somebody hurt."
Portis is one of the few that has sided with Smith, even a little. Smith's colleague at ESPN, Jay Williams, destroyed him recently over the take.
“That was one of your worst takes I've heard in a long time. That was horrible... I think we really need to do a better job of reframing some of these conversations.”
No matter what side you are on, Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA still. Antetokounmpo is the reason why the Bucks have been so successful over the years, and this seems to be a lazy take from Smith.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Called Out Amid Trade Rumors
But if Antetokounmpo does win another ring, he could cement himself among the best players of all time. The NBA bases a lot of discussion on ring culture, and Antetokounmpo could do himself a favor in that debate by winning again.
It hasn't been for a lack of trying, and Antetokounmpo remains focused on winning another title. While it remains to be seen if it will happen, the Bucks star won't give up the fight to win another.
More Bucks news:
Bucks Announce Big Ticket Changes Amid Trade Rumors
Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea Lands Bucks Stephon Castle, Multiple Picks
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.