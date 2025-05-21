Bucks' Brook Lopez Reportedly Already Drawing Interest From West Contender
The Milwaukee Bucks could endure many changes this summer. One of those changes could come in the form of their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo could be the biggest domino to fall this summer. All eyes will be on what the Bucks could do with him. They also have other potential roster moves that could impact them next season; one of them is Bucks star center Brook Lopez.
Lopez is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he is already reportedly drawing much interest, especially from West contenders the Los Angeles Lakers.
Grey Woelfel of the Pro Basketball Writers Association shared that an executive said the Lakers have already 'talked to him.'
“There’ll be plenty of interest in him,” an NBA executive responded before cynically adding, “I’m sure the Lakers have already talked to him.”
Not only are the Lakers a team that could look to sign Lopez, but many other teams are interested in the veteran center. The 37-year-old is coming off a healthy season in which he played in 80 games. In those games, he averaged 13.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 blocks on 50.9 percent shooting from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc on 4.7 attempts.
Lopez's playoff performance was poor. In 14.8 minutes of action, he averaged 5.0 points per game, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.0 blocks on 36.4 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three. Lopez was played off the floor against the Indiana Pacers. He was ineffective on both sides of the floor, and a good contract, especially considering his age, is likely off the table.
The former first-round pick played one season for the Lakee before he signed with Milwaukee for the first time in the 2018 offseason. In his lone season in L.A., Lopez, who was 29 at the time, averaged 13.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in 74 games.
Lopez still has some left in the tank, and he could be of great help to a team that needs some size, three-point shooting, and shot-blocking. While he's not the same player as before, Lopez should find himself with a team rather quickly, whether in Milwaukee or elsewhere.
