West Team Viewed as Serious Contender for Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
While the NBA playoffs continue, the Milwaukee Bucks continue to deal with their biggest issue. Giannis Antetokounmpo might decide he wants to leave the franchise.
Antetokounmpo has not requested a trade, but he is open to it for the first time in his career. The Bucks are trying to make sure that he sees it would be better for him if he stays in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo wants to win championships. He has made it very clear over the years that that's the only thing that really matters to him. If that's not in Milwaukee, then so be it.
One Western Conference team seems to be separating itself as the favorite to win any sort of Antetokounmpo sweepstakes that might end up happening.
That team is the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs have a combination of young players and picks that make a trade with them an extremely attractive option for Milwaukee.
Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, Brian Windhorst of ESPN broke down why the Spurs could be the preferred place for both Antetokounmpo and for the Bucks.
"So, San Antonio can give them real players. They can give them young players, and they can give them draft picks. That's the golden triangle. What we don't know is whether Giannis wants to play in San Antonio or not."
Why it would make sense for Antetokounmpo to want to go there is because of the fact that Victor Wembanyama is on the team. They could form the best defensive frontcourt in the league.
The Spurs would instantly become a contender in the Western Conference. They would even have a shot to win the NBA championship if Wembanyama continues to develop as he should.
Milwaukee would be able to reset with the second and 14th picks in this draft, along with young players such as Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell.
There will be many other offers given to the Bucks if Antetokounmpo decides he wants to be traded. Milwaukee is hoping that it doesn't come to that.
Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game this past season.
