Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Not Interested in One East Team
Despite finishing with a 48-34 season record, the Milwaukee Bucks were bounced out of the playoffs in the first round for the third consecutive year.
Nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, understandably, could be a bit peeved about not being a contender in the league's junior conference, just four years removed from winning his first title.
With nine-time All-Star Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard shelved for potentially the next season (and not guaranteed to ever be the same level of player) due to an Achilles tendon tear, Antetokounmpo's path back to contention seems... complicated if he stays where he is.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Expected to be Main Trade Target for Lottery Team
That's why his summer may be one of the most interesting among any All-NBA superstar's.
Although Antetokounmpo, still just 30, could be an intriguing title fit on lots of squads, longtime NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson writes that one perennial pseudo-contender may already have turned him off.
"The Miami Heat are eyeing Giannis Antetokounmpo. That part is real," Robinson writes. "League sources tell me Pat Riley and the Heat organization have quietly explored scenarios where the two-time MVP could eventually be pried away from Milwaukee — but here’s the twist: I’m hearing Giannis isn’t feeling Pat Riley. And that might be a bigger hurdle than Miami expected. That sentiment? It’s not isolated to the Greek Freak."
Riley's relationships with Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and Jimmy Butler all eventually soured. With Bosh, the issue was over his potential blood clot-related retirement and was eventually resolved, but the others all left, one way or another. O'Neal was traded to the Phoenix Suns, Butler forced a trade out of town, and James and Wade departed as free agents.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Bucks Predicted to be Offered 'Godfather' Deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo
"It’s a growing feeling among a subset of stars, past and present — even ones who’ve suited up in South Beach," writes Robinson. "I’m talking about LeBron James. I’m talking about Jimmy Butler. And the thread that connects it all is Riley."
Still, Riley won titles with four of the five aforementioned superstars in Miami, and helped Butler reach two NBA Finals. He could find a way to get the most out of a roster surrounding a superstar like Antetokounmpo.
More Milwaukee Bucks News:
Bucks Expected to Draft Damian Lillard Replacement in Latest 2025 Mock
Damian Lillard Injury Hurts Bucks in More Ways Than Expected
Three Bucks Crucial Players Have Tough Decision to Make This Summer
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Follow in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Footsteps
Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.