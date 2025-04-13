Bucks Call Out ESPN Over Disrespectful Giannis Antetokounmpo Take
The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for their upcoming postseason series against the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee will be looking for some redemption after the Pacers eliminated them from the postseason last year in the first round.
But before the playoffs can begin, all the narratives around the series have started. One in particular seems to have made its way to the Bucks, with the social media account firing back at ESPN.
ESPN recently posted a topic about whether Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was washed. This caused all sorts of outrage from fans, and the Bucks' social media account got in on the fun too.
"Giannis is literally playing as well as he ever has."
This question by ESPN is a little strange considering that Antetokounmpo has been playing at an MVP-type level all season. Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks all year long, and they are in a playoff position in large part due to his contributions.
For the year, Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. The Bucks star has been one of the more effecient players in the league on offense as well.
Even if ESPN doesn't know how valuable Antetokounmpo is, his teammates do. Bucks forward Kevin Porter Jr. was very complimentary of the star following their win over the Pistons recently.
“If anyone’s a fan of basketball and you get to watch — every night — the dominance of what Giannis does, it’s unbelievable,” Porter said. “It’s a blessing, honestly. …Me being here now and seeing the ins and outs and not just playing against it and seeing it from afar, bro, it’s destined for greatness. Nothing surprises you, what he’s able to do, if you see his work and what he’s dedicated to. It’s crazy.”
Antetokounmpo will continue to block out all the outside noise to lead his team forward. This Bucks squad has the talent to make some noise in the postseason, but it will take a total team effort to win.
