Bucks Could Be Without Star Giannis Antetokounmpo For Game vs Rockets
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Houston Rockets on Tuesday as they try to keep their winning ways going strong. However, Milwaukee could be facing the Rockets without one of their two star players.
Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has fallen on the injury report ahead of the game and could miss the contest. Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable for the game so there is a chance he could still play against Houston.
The Bucks posted their first injury report for the game on social media.
Antetokounmpo has been dealing with this calf strain for some time and it's something that he has had to manage. The star has been playing on a minutes restriction after coming back from injury, something that he isn't a big fan of.
If Antetokounmpo can't go, it would make things very tough for the Bucks against a good Houston squad. The Rockets are in the midst of a massive jump in terms of competitiveness this season and they are battling for seeding within the Western Conference standings.
The Bucks star has been playing at an MVP level this season and without him, Milwaukee is a very different type of team. For the year, Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.
His presence on the court gives the Bucks a legitimate two-way star player as he impacts both ends of the floor. Antetokounmpo gives this team a chance to win every night out so if he can't go, Milwaukee would need others to heavily step up against Houston.
The hope is that the star forward will be able to go and his probable status is a good sign for his chances. We should know more about his overall playing status when we get closer to the game starting tomorrow.
