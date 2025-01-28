Bucks Could Go After $45M Guard as Trade Target
The Milwaukee Bucks have been searching for ways to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline. They have won five of their last six games and have put themselves in a position to get homecourt in the first round of the playoffs.
There are more than a few players that the Bucks have looked at adding ahead of the deadline. They need help, but it's unclear if they are looking to make a big move.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting together another MVP-type season. He is one of the best players in the league.
As long as he is out there, the Bucks are going to be in the mix once the playoffs roll around. But in order to be an NBA title contender, they need to give him some more help.
If the Bucks decide not to go after a star player, there is one particular bench player that they could look at adding. That player is Bruce Brown.
Brown has always been a coveted player around the NBA because of his versatility. During his time with the Denver Nuggets, he was a jack-of-all-trades kind of player.
Because of his ability to play almost every position on the court, he has been listed as a possible target for the Bucks as the deadline approaches.
Brown has an expiring contract, which makes him even more enviable. The issue is that the contract is still very expensive for this season.
Brown makes $23 million. That means that the Bucks would have to add multiple mid-level salaries in order to make a move to acquire Brown.
The Bucks could decide to use those contracts to piece together a bigger deal for a star player. At the same time, Brown would give the Bucks much-needed depth.
Brown can play every position except point guard on the court. He showed the ability to play small-ball five while he was with the Nets.
It would be very surprising to see the Bucks not make any trades ahead of the deadline. They look like a team that is poised to make a move.
Brown is averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game this season.
