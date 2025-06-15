Bucks Biggest Offseason Target Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks need to improve the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo if he is going to stay with the team. He wants to compete for titles, and that's the only way that is going to happen.
Milwaukee was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Pacers for the second straight season. Considering they have bigger ambitions than that, they have to get some better players.
Antetokounmpo has not decided if he is going to stay with the Bucks or not. If he does, the biggest offseason target for the Bucks has become clear.
If the Bucks are going to help Antetokounmpo win another title, they are going to have to improve the roster around him. Right now, they only go eight deep at most.
It's clear that in order to win an NBA title, you have to play more players than that. Both the Pacers and the Thunder have nine or more guys that they can put in that they trust at any time.
That seems to be the new way to build a team with the current CBA. The Bucks will have to lean more on team depth than they will on top-heaviness as they have done in the past.
Milwaukee won't have its second-best player for most of next season as Damian Lillard recovers from a torn Achilles. They will have to survive the time without him available.
That will be a lot easier if they still have Antetokounmpo to help carry the offensive load. He is still a top-three player in the league when he is healthy.
The Eastern Conference is going to be by far the weaker conference next season. They still think that they can compete as long as they have Antetokounmpo back and healthy.
In order to compete for an NBA championship, they will have to develop some more depth. That will be their biggest priority this offseason once they have further clarity on Antetokounmpo's situation.
Adding more depth at guard and center should be the focal point of what the Bucks want to do this offseason.
