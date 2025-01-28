Multiple Bucks Games Rescheduled by NBA Following Extreme Weather Cancellations

In order to reschedule the snowstorm game in New Orleans, the NBA moved four Bucks games:



- The Bucks had the order of two games on their five-game West Coast trip flipped in March.



- And they added a game in New Orleans on Apr. 6, which created a new back-to-back. https://t.co/RnXpsZ5Q0Q pic.twitter.com/9pgOKWccGt