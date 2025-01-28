Multiple Bucks Games Rescheduled by NBA Following Extreme Weather Cancellations
Earlier this month, the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, initially scheduled for January 22, had to be postponed indefinitely due to unseasonable snowstorms in The Big Easy. In fairness, any snowstorm in The Big Easy is unseasonable. This winter has been hit hard by climate change-related impacts all across the United States, and New Orleans was no exception.
Now, it appears that delayed Bucks-Pelicans contest has yielded some major ripple effects.
The NBA has just announced major schedule changes for multiple games, thanks to wildfire-related postponements also hitting the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers. Ultimately, nine total bouts have been rescheduled during the second half of the 2024-25 season.
As Eric Nehm of The Athletic notes, one consequence of this news is that the Bucks have now seen a whopping four games rescheduled this year.
The Bucks' bout against the Pelicans has been pushed from Wednesday, January 22, to Sunday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. CT, following an April 5 matchup with the Miami Heat.
As Nehm notes, that gives Milwaukee a new back-to-back slate of games. This likely means former three-time All-Star Bucks small forward Khris Middleton, whose availability has been managed closely by Milwaukee brass all year while recuperating from bilateral ankle injuries in the 2024 offseason, will miss a new game this year.
Milwaukee's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers that had been scheduled for Tuesday, March 18, has been pushed back two days to Thursday, March 20, at 9 p.m. CT. The Bucks' game that had been scheduled for that Thursday, March 20, has been swapped with the Lakers game, and will now transpire on Tuesday, March 18.
Finally, the Bucks' home game against the Pelicans this year has been pushed back a day, from Wednesday, April 9, to Thursday, April 10.
Ultimately, most of these new dates will have minimal impact on the Bucks' schedule, at least when it comes to game staggering — aside from the April 6 Pelicans clash.
At 26-18, Milwaukee is currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, 30, continues to look like an MVP. The 6-foot-11 big man is averaging 31.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists this year.
