Bucks Have Shown Interest in Highly Sought-After All-Star Guard: Report

One of the teams that has been talked about a lot as the trade deadline gets closer is the Milwaukee Bucks. They have been talked about a team that could be ready to make a big deal.
They're fourth in the Eastern Conference standings right now, although they are just one game ahead of the Pacers for that spot. That could open them up to make a big move to make a push for a title.
Milwaukee knows they need to make a move that proves to Giannis Antetokounmpo that they are still trying everything they can to win games. The move to trade for Damian Lillard before last season showed him that as well.
Milwaukee has been linked to a number of big names because of the contracts they can aggregate in a big deal. Doing so would significantly hinder their depth.
The Bucks are now reportedly showing interest in one of the best guards available on the trade market.
Zach Lavine is a player that the Bucks have shown significant interest in. Lavine has rehabilitated his image around the league after being able to stay healthy this season and by playing some better defense.
Adding him to Milwaukee would give the Bucks a third star player on offense, which would make them very hard to stop. At that point, they wouldn't need to worry about how poorly their defense plays.
The Bucks aren't worried about how much Lavine costs despite how expensive he is. He is making $43 million this year, $45.9 million next season, and $48.9 million in 2026-27.
That kind of cash could hamstring them from making other deals in the next couple of years if a deal for Lavine doesn't work out.
Milwaukee has a chance to make a big win-now move. Even if it's not for Lavine, they could make a move for one of the other star players on the block.
Doing so could make them the new favorite in the Eastern Conference, depending on who the player is. That's the kind of move they could be looking to make as opposed to making moves around the edges.
Lavine is averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season so far.
