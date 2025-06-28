Bucks News: Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Post Has Fans Talking
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is active on X (formerly Twitter), especially during the offseason, and his latest post is getting NBA fans talking.
In the aftermath of the Toronto Raptors letting president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri leave the organization, Antetokounmpo made a cheeky remark at the same time that news came out about the NBA executive being available.
Antetokounmpo potentially hinted that Ujiri should "Pull uppppp" to the Bucks organization.
This tweet left NBA fans wondering what he could be talking about.
"If u love Masai that much you’ll come to Toronto please man," someone commented on his post.
"Masai to Milwaukee?," another said.
"Bro stop all these indecisive tweets and either demand out or choose to stay," a third added.
Others in the comments thought Antetokounmpo was referring to ESPN reporter Shams Charania, who is continuing to report that Antetokounmpo's future is still unknown.
Potentially, fans theorize, Antetokounmpo is fed up with all of the links away from the Bucks
"Giannis telling Shams to pull up for the smoke?!," someone said.
"ESPN: Here's 15 reasons why Giannis' tweet means he is going to be traded to one of these five largest markets in the NBA," another user commented.
While the post is purposefully vague, it is likely that it has to do with Ujiri since both have a history that connects them.
Ujiri and Antetokounmpo have a history dating back to the 2013 NBA Draft. In a documentary about the Raptors, there was behind-the-scenes footage released of Ujiri trying to trade up for the Greek Freak.
In the video, Ujiri talks highly of the 18-year-old Antetokounmpo.
"The kid we want to pick – we don't feel like there are many kids in 2015 that will be at his level after two years," Ujiri says in the video
Toronto ended up failing many attempts to trade up for Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks eventually drafted him at No. 15.
Ujiri shared how proud he is of Antetokounmpo's 2021 NBA title win since both have African ancestry.
"Incredibly proud," Ujiri said on Kenyan TV. "And he's a proud African. I know Greece is where he grew up but I've had the honor to be close to Giannis and his family – incredible family, incredible kid and works so hard."
Now that Ujiri is out of Toronto, the door is open for a potential union in Milwaukee.
