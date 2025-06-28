Bucks Assistant GM Details Summer Plan for Bogoljub Markovic
The Milwaukee Bucks made just one draft pick in the two days of the 2025 NBA Draft. Without having a first-round pick, they were left with just the 47th overall pick.
With that pick, they took Bogoljub Markovic from Serbia. The 6'11 forward will not come over right away, as he still has some time left on his deal with his overseas team.
Taking this draft-and-stash prospect gives them a chance to bring in a player who can help them a couple of years down the line. That's the best-case scenario, anyway.
Assistant GM Milt Newton talked about what they plan on doing with him after the draft was finished, and it sounds like they don't exactly know what they want to do with him yet.
“We really don’t know right now,” Newton said. “We just know that he’s going to be with us for summer league. He could be with us. We could roster him this year or the year after, but we’re going to work with his agent to try to figure out the best course to proceed with him, but we’re really excited to have him.”
The Bucks are still trying to evaluate their roster, especially since there's no guarantee yet that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the roster next season.
Once they are able to figure out some free agency moves, and perhaps a trade or two, they will have a better idea of what they want to do with Markovic.
Milwaukee has to figure out what its plan is going to be this year. They have to make some smart moves around Antetokounmpo if they want him to stay.
The Bucks are going to be one of the teams that could possibly get out of the Eastern Conference if Antetokounmpo is still on the roster, especially with all of the injuries that are in the East.
It's most likely that Markovic won't be on the Bucks' roster for a couple of years. That's the most likely scenario, especially since they want to be good as soon as possible.
