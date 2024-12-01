Bucks Could Lose Two All-Stars in Free Agency Next Summer
The Milwaukee Bucks have battled back from their slow start to the new NBA season, setting themselves up for success the rest of the way. While the team still has a ways to go before it can fully be considered a title contender, Milwaukee is finally looking like the team that many expected it to be.
The Bucks have a collection of talent on their roster including star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, star guard Damian Lillard, star forward Khris Middleton, and center Brook Lopez. It has put Milwaukee at the forefront of the contenders in the Eastern Conference but this 2024-25 season could be the final run for this group.
According to Danny Leroux of The Athletic, Milwaukee could be on the verge of losing two of its big four players. Both Lopez and Middleton could enter free agency next summer, leaving the Bucks without some real firepower.
"Elsewhere on the center market, Brook Lopez developed into a center who occupies that rare niche, too, but he turns 37 next April, and so teams will be worried about his level of play and health moving forward even if he is interested in leaving the Bucks. Lopez’s teammate Khris Middleton faces age and health concerns too. While he turns a comparatively spry 34 next summer, Middleton had surgery on both ankles over the offseason and played just 88 games combined over the last two seasons. Still, even a limited Middleton could elevate several rosters, so the Bucks have another tough negotiation if Middleton declines his $34 million player option."
Lopez will be a free agent at the end of the year and Milwaukee may elect to not bring him back. If they do, it would be at a massively discounted rate, prompting Lopez to look elsewhere.
There have been rumors about Milwaukee looking to trade Lopez to avoid losing him for nothing next summer. However, the big man has been central to their success and gives them a decent inside presence in games.
As for Middleton, he likely will exercise his player option considering all the injuries he has seen. But in the event that he hits the free agent market, Milwaukee could end up losing him.
Middleton has shown himself to be a reliable scorer when healthy, giving the Bucks an extra push on court. The team would rather not lose him but it may not be fully up to them in the long run.
More Bucks: Bucks Move Bobby Portis, Land Sharpshooting Star Guard in Massive Trade Proposal
Bucks Given Shocking Odds to Win NBA Title This Season
Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Inches Up Latest NBA MVP Rankings