Bucks' Damian Lillard Falls Short of Three-Peat, Eliminated in NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest
In a shocker, nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard failed to even advance out of the first round of Saturday's 3-Point Contest during 2025 All-Star Weekend at Chase Center.
The Oakland native, who had been looking to become the first player to three-point in the 3-Point Contest since Chicago Bulls combo guard Craig Hodges achieved the deed in 1993, couldn't get the job done.
In his first (and last) round of play, Lillard finished with 16 points, not enough to catch the three players who advanced — Golden State Warriors (who notched a record-tying 31 points), All-Star Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro, and two-time All-Star Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland.
That tally was actually the fourth-best among the competing pool, as New York Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson finished with 18 points.
A frustrated Lillard could be seen cursing after missing out on a second round appearance.
Herro, a Milwaukee native, narrowly bested Hield in front of his homecourt's fans in the final, 24-23. It was his second appearance in the competition, but his first win. The 6-foot-5 wing is a 38 percent shooter from distance this year.
Next up for the Bucks, Lillard's starting backcourt mate Andre Jackson Jr. will look to upset another standout competitor looking to secure a three-peat of his own. The second-year swingman will strive to take down Orlando Magic two-way player Mac McClung, who's hoping to win his third consecutive AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.
Lillard may have missed out on a relatively meaningless competition this weekend, but the 34-year-old likely has his sights set on a bigger prize: winning his first NBA title with Milwaukee this spring. To that end, the team is currently 29-22 at the All-Star break, good for the Eastern Conference's No. 5 overall seed.
This season, the 6-foot-2 Weber State product has been connecting on 38.2 percent of 3-point attempts on 9.1 triple tries per bout. Across 44 games thus far, the seven-time All-NBA honoree is averaging 25.8 points on .452/.382/.921 shooting splits, 7.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals a night.
