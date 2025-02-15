Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers Not a Finalist for 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame
In a bit of a shocker, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers missed the cut of 17 finalists for enshrinement into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's 2025 class.
A pair of legendary NCAA men's basketball coaches, longtime Florida head coach Billy Donovan (now leading the Chicago Bulls straight to the lottery) and longtime Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, have made the cut, however.
Rivers, a former All-Star point guard as a player, has enjoyed a long and extended career as a head coach since 1999.
During stints with the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, L.A. Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and now the Bucks, Rivers has gone 1143-806 in the regular season (a .587 win percentage) and 113-108 in the postseason (.511), including stewarding Boston to a pair of NBA Finals berths in 2008 and 2010. The team won it all in 2008.
Rivers certainly possesses a resume worth of Hall of Fame inclusion. It's a bit of a surprise he'll have to wait at least another year to see it happen.
This story will be updated...