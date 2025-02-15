Andre Jackson Motivated to Be First Bucks Player to Win Slam Dunk Contest
The NBA All-Star weekend is here and the Milwaukee Bucks are well represented during the events. The Bucks will have forward Andre Jackson Jr. participating in the Slam Dunk Contest this weekend and he will try to make some history.
More Bucks: Bucks GM Admits Trading Khris Middleton Was Toughest Decision of His Career
Jackson Jr. could become the first ever member of the Bucks to win the contest and he is using it for motivation. The former spoke with reporters during the media availability portion of the day on Saturday.
""That's my intention, to go into it to win it. But to hear that nobody from the Bucks has ever done it, makes we want to do it even more."
Even teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo weighed in on Jackson Jr. trying to make some history in the event. Antetokounmpo participated in the 2015 Slam Dunk Contest but fell short of winning the competition.
Jackson Jr. has said that he wants to emulate former NBA star Vince Carter during his appearance tonight.
Read more:Bucks' Andre Jackson Looking to Emulate Vince Carter During All-Star Slam Dunk Appearance
“I’ve been looking forward to this my whole life,” Jackson said, reflecting on his excitement for the event. “Making it to the NBA, being in the dunk contest, winning the dunk contest – I’m just happy to go out there and show myself.”
"Just the way he flushed it. He punched it with power," Jackson recalled, underscoring his admiration for Carter’s legendary dunking style.
Jackson Jr. is a high-flying forward and he has good chances to win the event. Milwaukee is excited to see what he can do and fans should tune in to watch him.
More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Kai Cenat Playing in NBA Celebrity All-Star Game
For the year, Jackson Jr. has averaged 3.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Jackson Jr. has averaged 17.3 minutes per game while shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Andre Jackson Signs Shoe Deal With Adidas Ahead of NBA All-Star Appearance
Bucks' Damian Lillard Announces $25K Scholarship For Students in Bay Area
Bucks May Have Found Secret Weapon Off Bench Following Win vs Timberwolves
Former Bucks Legend Marques Johnson Named Finalist for 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame
Khris Middleton Finally Breaks Silence Regarding Trade From Bucks
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI