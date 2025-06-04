Ice Cube Pitches Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to Team Up With Two All-Stars in Big 3
Giannis Antetokounmpo still hasn't decided whether or not he will be returning to the Milwaukee Bucks. He hasn't given them an indication of what he wants to do.
Until he does, the Bucks can't move forward with any offseason plans. What they plan to do for this year and beyond is tied to whatever he decides to do.
Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the best players in the NBA, having finished third in MVP voting this season. He will certainly be playing in the NBA for quite a few more years, whether that's in Milwaukee or not.
Despite that fact, Ice Cube is still trying to get Antetokounmpo to come and play in his basketball league once his NBA career is over. He is the creator of the Big 3 League, and he wants Antetokounmpo to play for him.
In fact, Ice Cube went ahead and pitched an idea of playing with two current All-Stars so that it would be more enticing for him while on Run It Back.
"Giannis would be a great three-on-three player, but you got to have a player who can actually do it all, at all three levels. SGA might be great. He can do it on all three levels...How can you count out someone like LeBron playing this style? He's one of the greatest basketball players ever, so that would be a hard three to lose to."
It was clear that Ice Cube had not thought about this question too deeply, but he thinks that Antetokounmpo would pair well with both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and LeBron James would be nice.
There will be several years before Antetokounmpo decides to possibly play in a league like this. He is in the prime of his NBA career, and he wants to win multiple championships.
It is unclear when Antetokounmpo will make his final decision on his future. He likely will make that call once the NBA Finals are over and the NBA Draft hasn't started.
This season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
