Bucks' Doc Rivers Refuses to Campaign For Giannis Antetokounmpo to Win NBA MVP
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a big win over the Indiana Pacers in front of their loyal home fans. It was a grind-it-out type of effort from Milwaukee but the team found a way to grab this massive victory.
Part of the reason they won was due to the incredible play from star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo put up 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and three blocks to help the Bucks take down Indiana.
The star forward has been playing at an MVP-level this season and it's seen Milwaukee position themselves for a top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. But Bucks head coach Doc Rivers had some interesting comments, saying that he wouldn't campaign for his star to win the MVP honor this year.
“It’s funny, I was talking to one of the better coaches in the league and he brought it up,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said after the game. “He said, ‘How the hell is no one talking about Giannis?’ ”
“And he’s like, ‘He is doing different stuff. His assists keep going up. I mean, I don’t know what the guy has to do.’ But I’m not going to campaign (for him to be NBA MVP). I’m not going to do that, but he is a forgotten guy with what he’s doing for our basketball team.”
While Rivers did praise his player, it's a little odd that he wouldn't campaign for him to win the award. Antetokounmpo has been as consistent as can be and it has helped the Bucks reclaim their status as a top contender.
For the year, the star has averaged 30.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. His play is the main reason why Milwaukee is feared around the league and he doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
Milwaukee is in the middle of a heated playoff race, holding a one-game lead over the Pacers in the standings. The win over Indiana gave them the season series victory, ensuring that they now have the tiebreaker if the two teams were to finish the year with the same record.
The Bucks will continue pushing forward as the postseason quickly approaches. If Antetokounmpo continues to play at such a high level, the Bucks will be a true problem come playoff time.
