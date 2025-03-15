Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Offers Sneak Peak at New Signature Shoe
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to have given fans an exclusive first look at his latest signature shoe.
Following a 126-106 blowout victory over the injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers, Antetokounmpo shared a slideshow featuring what appears to be images of his latest Nike sneaker, in three different colorways.
A name for the shoe has yet to be revealed, although Logan Fairbrother of HypeBeast for one speculates that it will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors and be dubbed the "Nike Giannis Freak 7," a nod to his nickname "The Greek Freak."
A wavy midsole pattern dominates the footwear and reaches each part of the upper. Reversed Nike Swooshes are returned to the side of the shoe. The Antetokounmpo name is featured on the shoe's two-piece outsole. His "GA" branding hits the tongue of the sneaker. It appears to come in a black-and-white vintage, an all-yellow iteration, and a gray “Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing” edition with a neon green-and-blue Nike “Volt.”
There is no official word on when the sneaker will hit retailers, although the Nike Freak 6 arrived in stores last August.
The Instagram slideshow appears to suggest the new shoe will go for $110 throughNike SNKRS and other primary sellers.
The 6-foot-11 superstar is in the midst of yet another MVP-caliber season even in year 12. Across 53 healthy contests this season, the 30-year-old two-time MVP is averaging 30.5 points on 55 percent shooting from the floor and 69.3 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 12.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
More Milwaukee Bucks:Damian Lillard Refuses to Call Bucks Teammate by Viral Nickname
In that Lakers game, Antetokounmpo was just one pass shy of a triple-double in that effort. He finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, nine dimes, one steal and a block in just 30 minutes.
Following a terrifying 2-8 start to their 2024-25 NBA season, Antetokounmpo and nine-time All-Star point guard have led Milwaukee to a 37-28 record thus far, good for a 47-win pace across the course of a full 82-game season.
Next up, they'll square off against the 37-28 Indiana Pacers, who thanks to a tiebreaker are the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference to the Bucks' No. 4 seed. The action tips off at 7 p.m. CT on Saturdday night.
There is a chance both Antetokounmpo and Lillard could miss that matchup.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Could Miss Pacers Rematch
Should both All-Stars be healthy, Milwaukee has a good shot at avenging its 115-114 defeat to Indiana earlier this week, locked up by a late-game Tyrese Haliburton four-point play.
Otherwise, it's going to be a long night.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Doc Rivers Slams Bucks' 'Trust' Following Another Loss to Cavaliers
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo On Verge of Reaching NBA Feat For First Time Since 1989-90
Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes He Can Take, Make More 3-Point Shot Attempts
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.