Bucks Draft Target Could Heavily Impact Giannis Antetokounmpo
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Giannis Antetokounmpo was closely watching what the Milwaukee Bucks did during the draft and what they would do during free agency.
The report comes in the midst of the rumor mill still linking Antetokounmpo to a trade away from the Bucks.
At the end of the Bucks' season, there was a wave of reports that indicated Antetokounmpo was going to request a trade, though it never happened.
Then, reports came in about a meeting between the Greek Freak and the Bucks' brass regarding his future.
No information on how the meeting went was shared — though Charania remains steadfast in reporting that Antetokounmpo is still waiting to see how the NBA Draft and free agency went.
The Bucks had one draft pick, No. 47, which they used to take Bogoljub Marković.
The 19-year-old played last season in Serbia and averaged 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Interestingly, he shot 37% from three and 61.2% from the floor.
As a ball-handler, there are questions about Markovic's turnovers, given that he averages as many assists as he does turnovers.
At six-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Markovic remains a work in progress in his physical profile. His frame still needs filling out — likely not allowing him to get on an NBA court.
There is uncertainty about Markovic's immediate future, since the Bucks can have him either go back overseas for another season to develop or stay on the team.
His two paths as a prospect are potentially another tour in Europe or a full season at the G League level.
On ESPN's draft broadcast, esteemed NBA draft reporter Jonathan Givony said Markovic would play overseas as a "draft-and-stash" prospect.
Bucks assistant general manager Milt Newton told reporters that a decision hasn't been made on Marković's status for next season.
"We really don’t know right now,” Newton told the media, according to The Athletic.
“We just know that he’s going to be with us for summer league. He could be with us. We could roster him this year or the year after, but we’re going to work with his agent to try to figure out the best course to proceed with him, but we’re really excited to have him.”
Regardless of when he comes to the NBA, the Bucks are happy to have the Serbian. They reportedly had him ranked higher on their board than where he ended up going.
Given what Charania reported, it will be interesting to see how Antetokounmpo reacts to the addition of Markovic.
