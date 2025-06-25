Shaq Gives Major Request to Giannis Antetokounmpo if He Leaves Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks look like they are going to be able to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, although there is no official word coming from his camp yet.
Antetokounmpo has spent his entire career with the Bucks so far. He wants to make sure that he can compete for championships, whether or not that's in Milwaukee remains to be seen.
The Bucks could compete in the Eastern Conference with Antetokounmpo leading the charge, with all of the injuries that the rest of the East has. Shaq has a warning for him if he does leave.
O'Neal is familiar with leaving a smaller-market team in search of winning a title. O'Neal wants to make sure that he does one thing if he does leave Milwaukee, and said so on his Big Podcast.
" I would like to see him do what he wants to do. If he wants to team up with a couple of superstars and give you a better chance, I'd say do that. But if you do that, you have to be at the forefront of superstars...just make sure you're in charge."
O'Neal wants him to be the alpha in whatever situation he would go to, if that's the route that Antetokounmpo decides he wants to take. He believes that he is one of the best players in the league.
The Bucks are hoping that they can still keep him in Milwaukee, but they might not know that until after free agency is finished. It's a saga that won't be done anytime soon.
Milwaukee still has a shot to compete in the Eastern Conference, especially with how many injuries are affecting teams. It would be a shame if they had to rebuild without him, especially with next year shaping up the way it is.
O'Neal knows what it's like to ask for a trade, as he did so multiple times. He learned a lot from that situation, and just hopes that Antetokounmpo has a firm idea of what he wants to do.
