Bucks Receive Surprising Draft Grade Following Lone Selection
The Milwaukee Bucks were not very active during the 2025 NBA Draft, only holding one selection. That was due to the Jrue Holiday and the Damian Lillard trades, as they gave up their first-round picks.
In the end, the Bucks selected Bogoljub Markovic with the 47th overall pick. He is someone who won't come over to the NBA right away, as he still is under contract to play overseas.
Despite him not coming over right away, the Bucks were given some high marks for being able to get someone of his talents so late in the draft.
Milwaukee was praised by The Athletic's John Hollinger for its ability to draft a talented overseas player who has enormous upside once he does come to the United States, giving that pick a B+ grade.
"For a team with Giannis Antetokounmpo, prioritizing an experienced player who might be able to help right away would have made sense."
"But that's not easy to find at No. 47, and the Milwaukee Bucks took an interesting draft-and-stash candidate in Bogoljub Markovic. The 19-year-old Serb just averaged 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 29.4 minutes for Nikola Jokić's old team, Mega."
It's clear that Hollinger likes what the 19-year-old draftee can do for the Bucks once he does come over. He's a 6'11 forward who gives them some size and versatility.
He's not likely to play right away, even when he does get to Milwaukee. He needs some development before he's ready to take on the rigors of the NBA game on a regular basis.
Milwaukee is trying to prove to Giannis Antetokounmpo that they can build a championship-contending team around him as they try to get him to stay with the Bucks.
Is this the kind of pick that will make Antetokounmpo happy? Or would he have rather they do something else with that pick? It's hard for them to get much value at that spot in the draft.
The Bucks are going to have to make some trades if they want to improve the roster in any significant way this summer.
