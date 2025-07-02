Bucks Elect to Move On From Young Guard After Best Season in NBA
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a series of controversial decisions this offseason in hopes of keeping forward Giannis Antetokounmpo while also staying below the luxury tax.
Most recently, the Bucks reportedly rescinded the qualifying offer of guard Ryan Rollins, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. As a result of the decision, Rollins is now an unrestricted free agent.
More news: Bucks Face Doubts From Rivals About Supporting Giannis Antetokounmpo Properly
Milwaukee initially extended a $2.58 million qualifying offer to Rollins on Sunday. But two days laters, the offer was rescinded – two days before his 23rd birthday.
The Bucks acquired Rollins when they signed him to a two-year, two-way contract in February 2024. Rollins was drafted in the second round in 2022 and spent his first season with the Golden State Warriors before undergoing season-ending foot surgery after playing 12 games.
Then, the Warriors traded Rollins to the Washington Wizards in a deal involving Chris Paul.
With the Bucks, Rollins averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists through an average of 14.6 minutes off the bench in 56 regular season games.
The University of Toledo product appeared in the playoffs for the first time in his career this season with Milwaukee, averaging 3.3 points in 9.8 minutes. Rollins also earned a spot in the starting lineup 19 times throughout the season, which marked the first NBA starts of his career.
Rollins also started in Game 1 of the Bucks’ playoff run against the Indiana Pacers.
It seemed like Rollins was destined for a more prominent role on the Bucks’ roster next season. However, Milwaukee ultimately prioritized their financial flexibility over keeping their young star.
In addition to rescinding Rollins’ qualifying offer, the Bucks have waived eight-time NBA All-Star guard Damian Lillard and traded guard Pat Connaughton to the Charlotte Hornets.
All of these moves came as a result of the Bucks’ landing the one of the most popular free agents on the market.
Milwaukee signed former Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract, which includes a player option for the 2028-29 season and a 15% trade kicker, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Turner, who was the Pacers’ all-time leading shot blocker, will replace center Brook Lopez in the Bucks’ starting lineup. Lopez agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers one day before the Bucks signed Turner.
More news: Bucks Sign Breakout Guard to $11 Million Deal in Major Free Agent Move
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.