Bucks Encouraged to Part With Giannis Antetokounmpo For Emerging All-Star
If the Milwaukee Bucks are going to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, they are going to have dozens of offers to sift through. Almost every other team in the NBA is going to send them an offer for him.
The Bucks are looking for good, young players, as well as draft picks. There are only a few teams that can offer them the perfect combination of both.
Milwaukee will not trade Antetokounmpo unless he asks to be moved. They will try everything they can to keep him for as long as possible. That doesn't mean they haven't thought about offers they'd take.
Toronto is a team that has been rumored that Antetokounmpo would be interested in. If the Raptors do give them an offer, here is what the proposed trade would look like, according to Bleacher Report:
Scottie Barnes, Ochai Agbaji, Ja'Kobe Walter, the No. 9 pick, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Bucks would be able to get a young player who has already been an All-Star in Scottie Barnes. Barnes is someone that the Bucks would be able to rebuild around.
Agbaji is a decent player who developed into a good three-point shooter with the Raptors this season. He's another piece that would be a good fit in Milwaukee.
Two first-round picks might not be enough for Antetokounmpo, even with the inclusion of the three players. The Raptors might have to add another first-round pick to make it a truly competitive offer.
The Raptors are going to be competing with San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and the New York Knicks as teams that can offer some seriously compelling things for Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee is going to take their time with receiving offers if Antetokounmpo does ask out. They are not going to make the same mistake that the Mavericks did with Luka Doncic.
Whatever offer the Bucks to accept is going to be the core that they build around for years to come. Antetokounmpo will have some influence on where he ends up, but Milwaukee will still do what's best for them.
