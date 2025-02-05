Bucks Express Interest in Adding Veteran Forward Ahead of Deadline: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks made their big trade ahead of the trade deadline. They acquired Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and a second-round pick for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a pick swap.
Milwaukee wanted to make sure that they got someone who was able to score the ball right next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. That's exactly what they did with Kuzma.
Adding Kuzma gives them some injury insurance against both of those players. Kuzma should help give the Bucks a push to make a deeper run in the playoffs than they were able to make last season,
Getting Kuzma is great, but the Bucks might not be done adding players before the trade deadline passes. They are a team that is still looking to solidify the roster they want to have.
Ahead of Thursday's deadline, the Bucks might be looking to add another player who can help them defensively. They have been linked to Cody Martin, too.
Martin would give the Bucks a relatively inexpensive option as a wing who can defend. Martin is a player who is coveted by multiple teams around the league for that exact reason.
The Bucks still need some help on defense because Kuzma is not a good defender. While he has length, his discipline on defense causes some issues.
Adding a player like Martin off the bench would give them one more guy to count on defensively. Milwaukee has been known to suffer from defensive lapses.
Right now, the Bucks sit 15th in the league in terms of points per game allowed. That's smack dab in the middle of the league.
The Bucks hope to be among the top ten defensive teams by the end of the season. Even if they can't, they think their offense, with Kuzma added to the equation, is good enough to propel them into a deep playoff run.
Martin makes just $8.1 million this year, so it wouldn't take a lot for the Bucks to get him. Even if the Bucks can't bring him in, the Kuzma trade is a big one.
Martin is averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game so far this season.
