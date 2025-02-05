Blockbuster Kyle Kuzma Trade Could Boost Bucks Into Deep Playoffs Run
The Milwaukee Bucks have made their big trade ahead of the deadline. They have traded Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a pick-swap for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and a second-rounder.
This is a trade that has been rumored to be happening for the last week or so. Being able to flip Middleton for a younger wing who can score is a big win for the Bucks.
While Baldwin Jr. won't add much to their team, Kuzma is worth the price. When he is a third option on a team, he can add immense value offensively.
The Bucks are confident that Kuzma will get more efficient now that he won't be the first scoring option. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard getting a lot of attention, Kuzma will be able to get more open shots.
Milwaukee made this move because they believe Kuzma can help them make a deep run in the playoffs. After being knocked out in the first round by the Pacers last year, they want to make a run to at least the Eastern Conference Finals.
Adding Kuzma also gives them some injury insurance against both Antetkounmpo and Lillard. Both were hurt in the first-round series against Indiana last year.
Lillard only played in four of the six games in the series last season. Antetkounmpo missed the entire series. Having Kuzma in the lineup gives them some scoring in case they get hurt again.
Milwaukee has a shot to make some real noise in the East now. Milwaukee has lost five of their last six games, so they needed someone who can give them a boost.
Kuzma is clearly excited to play for a team that has a shot to play in the playoffs. He reduced his trade kicker so the Bucks could stay below the second apron.
Kuzma wouldn't have done that if he had gotten traded to a bad team. Having a motivated Kuzma should help them at least get out of the first round of the playoffs, depending on their matchup.
So far this season, Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
