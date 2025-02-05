Kyle Kuzma Trade Details Greatly Benefit Bucks to Make More Moves
The Milwaukee Bucks are the latest team to make a big move before the trade deadline. They have decided to send Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a pick-swap to the Wizards in return for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and a second-round pick.
It's the move that the Bucks think can put them over the top to make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs this year. After getting eliminated by the Pacers in the first round last year, they want to erase that bad taste from their mouth this year.
Adding Kuzma gives them a third scorer who has a history of being a good third option. Not only that, he is a massive upgrade over Middleton.
Kuzma now goes to a team that has a shot to make the playoffs and could possibly make a deep run. Before even playing a game for the Bucks, Kuzma has helped them.
In order to make the trade, Kuzma reduced his trade kicker so that Milwaukee was able to stay below the second apron. That allows them some flexibility for future moves.
Staying below the second apron makes it easier for the Bucks to make moves in the future, including allowing them to bring in a buyout player if they want to.
The Bucks probably won't make another move in the trade market before the deadline passes on Thursday, but now a buyout is possible.
This trade likely wouldn't have been completed if Kuzma hadn't reduced that trade kicker. That shows how much he wants to play for a team who can make a deep run in the playoffs after a few years in Washington.
Milwaukee won't have to pay the luxury tax because of this move. Kuzma gets a chance to pursue an NBA championship. Both parties win with this decision.
The Bucks are the first contender in the Eastern Conference to make a big move. It's up to the other teams around them to match this move.
Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this year.
Bucks Believe Kyle Kuzma Addition Will Benefit Their Biggest Strength
