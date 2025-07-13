Bucks Fans Will Love Myles Turner's Answer About Remaining Dominant
Myles Turner is doing his best to ingratiate himself with the fans of the Milwaukee Bucks after spending 10 years with the hated rival Indiana Pacers.
Turner recently took to social media and spoke directly to the fans — voicing excitement over his new team. The big man may have not liked playing in Milwaukee in the past, but all of that appears to be water under the bridge given the four-year deal he recently inked to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.
More news: Bucks Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo West in Franchise-Altering Move
More news: NBA Insider Skeptical of Bucks' Chances Despite Busy Offseason
In Turner's introductory press conference, he spoke very candidly about wanting to win at the highest level, and he feels as if Milwaukee represents a perfect opportunity to live out his goal as an eventual NBA Champion. As clearly stated by Turner, he's approaching this next phase of his career highly focused and motivated.
"I hate when they say the grass ain't greener on the other side," Turner said. "I'm confident enough to say that the grass will be greener wherever I go. I truly believe that. Being on this side of things, yeah, I understand what was done to bring me here. But I'm in the prime of my career, still on the young side of the prime of my career. More focused than ever, I'm obviously more motivated than ever, getting to the very last day of the season and not being able to see it through. I'm very confident in my ability and this roster and this group to make some things happen."
Turner's fit on the roster next to Antetokounmpo makes sense. He's essentially a younger, more athletic version of Brook Lopez. Turner is one of the best shot-blocking forces in the game. He's also a credible floor spacer. Where he may have the leg-up on Lopez is in pick-and-roll situations with switching. Turner is a quicker, younger, more athletic player in comparison.
Additionally, he's only 29 years of age. There's a strong likelihood the Bucks will be getting him for the rest of his prime before eventually aging out as more of a role player. Even then, based on how Turner operates with more of a perimeter-based game, he should age very well into the future.
More news: Bucks Predicted to Sign All-Star Guard in $5 Million Steal
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.