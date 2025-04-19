Bucks Finalize Damian Lillard Availability for Game 1
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Indiana Pacers as the NBA postseason gets started. The Pacers hold home-court advantage entering this series, but Milwaukee at a minor disadvantage right away.
But the Bucks believe that they can compete with the Pacers in this series, and they are using last season as motivation. Indiana took down Milwaukee in the playoffs last year, winning in six games, so the Bucks will be out for some redemption this time around.
However, the Bucks will be without star guard Damian Lillard for the start of this playoff series. Lillard has been dealing with a blood clot issue for the past few weeks and will miss at least Game 1 of the series.
