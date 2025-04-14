Latest Damian Lillard Injury Update is Massive for Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks could welcome back their superstar guard, Damian Lillard, just in time for the start of the playoffs.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bucks could upgrade Lillard to available just before the start of the postseason.
The Bucks have been without Lillard for the past three weeks due to a blood clot in his right calf.
Lillard last played on March 18 against the Golden State Warriors. Last week, he teased a return to the court, but nothing has materialized.
Nonetheless, there is hope that Lillard will be back by the time the Bucks play their Game 1 first-round series on Saturday against their division rival, the Indiana Pacers.
Without Lillard, the Bucks are without their primary backcourt threat and a go-to scorer in clutch moments—something the team noticeably lacks in his absence.
Lillard’s presence provides a stabilizing force late in games, and without him at full strength, Milwaukee’s offensive balance could take a significant hit. If he’s unable to return—or not close to 100 percent—it could seriously hinder the Bucks’ chances of advancing in this series.
In the season, Lillard is averaging 24.9 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three in 58 games and 36.1 minutes of action.
The 34-year-old is in his second season in Milwaukee, and while his first year did not go as planned, he hopes this season pans out for himself and the team. The Bucks have not gone past the first round of the playoffs in 2022, and the reason for that has been injuries.
Injuries have hampered the Bucks greatly since they reached and won the Finals in 2021. Lillard's injury could be the reason for a potential shortcoming in these playoffs, but only time will tell if it will limit him.
Lillard needs to make a deep playoff run, as he has yet to do so this decade. The Bucks guard last made a conference final in 2019 as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.
Massive changes could occur this summer if Milwaukee fails to make a deep playoff run. In the meantime, they'll look to return to favor on Indiana and send them packing in the first round.
