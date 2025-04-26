Bucks' Gary Trent Jr Ties Huge Ray Allen Record in First Playoffs Start
The Milwaukee Bucks righted the ship, taking down the Indiana Pacers in a straightforward 117-101 victory in Game 3 to make the series 2-1. A huge key to the game was Gary Trent Jr.'s breakout performance where he provided plenty of help to Giannis Antetokounmpo on the offensive and defensive end.
Along with adding four steals, Trent Jr. amassed nine threes, tying Ray Allen for the playoff franchise record. That gave him a total of 37 points, which tied Giannis for the most points on the team.
Giannis and Trent Jr. also set a record as the first Bucks duo in playoff history to score over 37 points each. Trent Jr., throughout his career, has been known as a shooter who can get hot quickly, and it seems he is getting hot at the right time.
Another storyline from this game involving Trent Jr. is he was inserted into the starting lineup for this game by Doc Rivers. The team clearly needed to change things up after a rough first two games in the series, and this was the key adjustment Rivers made for Game 3.
It obviously worked out great for the Bucks, so it will be interesting if Rivers continues to tinker with things moving forward, or sticks with the lineup and gameplan from this game.
Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma haven't had the best times this series, so, along with Prince being replaced in the lineup for this game, it is possible Bobby Portis and A.J. Green could be inserted into the starting lineup as well.
Rivers will also need to be careful about changing too much, but as of now, this one change worked wonders.
Before some of the top shooters of the modern era, Ray Allen was considered by many to be the greatest shooter of all time, so it is impressive that Trent Jr. tied one of his shooting records.
Nine three-pointers is also fourth all-time for made threes in a playoff game, tying him with Allen and many other players, including multiple Stephen Curry games, but has him behind a 10 and 12 three-pointer game from teammate Damian Lillard and an 11 three-pointer game from Klay Thompson.
Naturally, the Pacers will be much more focused on slowing down Trent Jr.'s three-point shooting, so it will be interesting to see how they adjust on defense. That could be a blow to the Bucks' offense, but it may also open things up for others to thrive as well.
Now down 2-1 in the series, the rest of the series should be fun to watch to see how the Bucks continue to bring things back.
