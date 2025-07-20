Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Becoming 'Real Point Guard,' Says GM
The Milwaukee Bucks have been doing everything in their power to keep their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo around.
Antetokounmpo said he would be open to parting ways with the Bucks. And so, Milwaukee has made several moves to bolster their roster this offseason, such as signing former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million contract.
Antetokounmpo already held an important role on the Bucks’ roster but this offseason, Milwaukee’s general manager Jon Horst praised the nine-time NBA All-Star for his development into a “point forward” role.
“He just continues to grow at such a high rate in generating 3-point shots for his teammates. It’s elite. His decision-making is elite. His turnover game is reducing. He truly is becoming a real point guard — or a real point forward, like Doc calls it,” Horst said to The Athletic.
Horst explained how the Bucks have historically succeeded when they have a point guard who can also shoot and play good defense. Antetokounmpo has done well at creating scoring opportunities for his teammates, while also being able to score points himself.
As Antetokounmpo takes on the point forward role, the Bucks are able to return to a similar style of play that has worked well for them in the past.
“I think that allows us to dive even deeper into it than we have in the past, but I think those have always been some of our most successful lineups and groups,” Horst said. “Putting him out there with a bunch of shooters and ball movers and let him just dominate. You stop him, he passes it. You don’t, he dunks it. And I feel like we’ve got a number of those guys.”
Antetokounmpo started to emerge into the point forward role during the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Pacers. In Game 5, he recorded a postseason-high 13 assists and scored 30 points for the Bucks.
Although Game 5 was the final game of the Bucks’s 2024-25 season, Antetokounmpo told reporters that he could see himself taking on that point forward role going forward.
The Bucks have a shot at dominating the Eastern Conference this season, as the both the Pacers and Boston Celtics navigate a full season without their superstars.
And with Antetokounmpo developing into the point forward the Bucks have wanted him to be, Milwaukee’s 2025-26 season is off to a strong start.
