Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Called Out By Stephen A Smith With Absurd Take
The NBA season is slowly approaching and the Milwaukee Bucks don't have much going on for them, at least according to many pundits or experts.
More news: Bucks GM Jon Horst Ranked Among NBA's Worst GMs
Although the Bucks were active this offseason, not too many are putting a lot of stock, or any, in Milwaukee this upcoming season. The Bucks made a flurry of moves this offseason, but it may not be enough to compete even in the lowly Eastern Conference.
With that being said, the Bucks still retain one of the best players in the world, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak will enter his 13th season in the league, all with the Bucks.
Although he is a top 75 player in the world and has brought a title to the city, ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith believes that if Antetokounmpo fails to win another title, he will go down as an 'underachiever' in his career.
Smith shared this sentiment on a recent appearance on Gil's Arena show.
“He’s one of my favorite dudes because he’s a real one. The way people took it, I don’t think people grasp what I’m saying.
“I know that he’s an all-time great. There’s no denying that. Of course he is,” Smith said.
“If the last title he won was in 2021, and he’s never to win a title again. You’re gonna be like ‘What happened?’ You’re not going to blame him, you know it’s the organization.
“But what I’m saying is, when you’re Giannis Antetokounmpo. As great and phenomenal as you are, it’s not a fault of your own. It’s hard to imagine you won a title in 2021 and other than that, you’ve been going home in the first round.”
More news: Bucks $90 Million Forward Emerges as Leading Trade Candidate This Season
Antetokounmpo has gone above and beyond for the organization that took a chance on him back in 2013 . There is no doubt that Antetokounmpo is one of the best players to ever grace the court and has taken Milwaukee to heights they hadn't reached since 1971.
However, the Bucks have yet to reach the mountain top or sniff it since 2021. Part of that has to do with the availability of Antetokounmpo, but it's not the other reason why Milwaukee has failed to make a deep playoff run.
Questionable roster decisions throughout the years and injuries to other key players have been a factor.
Still, to say Antetokounmpo will go down as an underachiever without another title is a bit of a stretch.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.