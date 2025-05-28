Bucks Receive Unfortunate Update on Brook Lopez Future
The Milwaukee Bucks have a ton on their plate as we approach the offseason for the entire league. We are a little over a month away from the start of free agency, and while there are still tons of unanswered questions, we could have an answer on the future of Brook Lopez in Milwaukee.
According to NBA analyst and writer Jake Weinbach, Lopez and the Bucks could likely part ways this offseason.
“Brook Lopez and the Bucks will most likely part ways this offseason after seven meaningful years together,” wrote Weinbach.
“Lopez, a pending free agent, would conclude his incredible tenure in Milwaukee with 545 total games, 75 playoff starts, two All-Defensive seasons, and an NBA Championship.”
Lopez has spent the last seven seasons in Milwaukee and has been a great asset to the club. In seven seasons, he is averaging 13.0 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc in 469 games and 466 starts.
Lopez has finished in two All-Defensive teams, one first team and one second team and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in the 2022-23 season.
Lopez didn’t have the strongest showing in this postseason. Over the course of the playoffs, he saw just 14.8 minutes per game and contributed 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 1.0 blocks, while shooting 36.4 percent from the field and just 26.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Against the Pacers, he struggled to make an impact and was ultimately played off the floor. With limited effectiveness on both ends and his age becoming a factor, the chances of landing a sizable contract appear slim.
Lopez may no longer be in his prime, but he still brings value as a veteran big man. His ability to stretch the floor, protect the rim, and provide size off the bench makes him a useful piece for teams looking to bolster their frontcourt depth.
Whether he remains in Milwaukee or finds a new home, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him land on a roster fairly quickly.
