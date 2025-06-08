Bucks Former Head Coach Interviewing With West Contender
A former head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks is reportedly interviewing for a job with a Western Conference contender. Former coach Adrian Griffin is looking to get back into the NBA after Milwaukee fired him last season, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
Griffin is reportedly interviewing for a job with the Memphis Grizzlies. The former Bucks coach would take a role on Tuomas Iisalo’s coaching staff for next season.
This could be the first step for Griffin to get back into the coaching circle. Griffin likely wants another chance to be a head coach, and this could be a good route to making that happen.
Griffin was let go by the Bucks in the middle of last season, in what was a truly controversial move. The coach posted a record of 30-13 through his first 43 games with the team, but the organization believed that it was time to move on.
Despite the Bucks holding a solid record, the wins weren't overly resounding, and many players didn't see eye-to-eye with Griffin. Even star Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't understand what was going on at different times.
"It's Game 2," Antetokounmpo said after the game that night. "We're still figuring ourselves out. We're figuring out what works. We're figuring out what we are good at and what we are not good at."
The inexperience of Griffin showed itself with a title-contending team. But he still is a good coach, and could use this opportunity to propel himself if given the chance.
Milwaukee then brought in veteran head coach Doc Rivers to replace Griffin, and he has been the head coach ever since. Directly after Griffin was fired, the Bucks immediately went 5-8 heading into the All-Star break.
Griffin was a long-time assistant in the NBA before he got his big break with the Bucks. The coach spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Toronto Raptors before landing the job in Milwaukee.
