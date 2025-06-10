Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Take Hit With New Prediction
The Milwaukee Bucks and their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo are at the forefront of the basketball universe. As things stand, the future of Antetokounmpo is unclear. As last reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo is ‘open-minded’ to a trade, but that was close to a month ago.
There has been no update on the situation, but we should start getting answers to many questions as the offseason approaches. Although all eyes are on Antetokounmpo, there are either superstars who could be on the move, like Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant.
Durant is another major name to keep an eye on this offseason. Plenty of teams are expected to monitor his situation closely — and a lot of those teams happen to be the same ones keeping tabs on Antetokounmpo. One of those teams is the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs have their eye on both players, but according to BIll Simmons, he believes a trade with Durant that would send him to Texas is already done, which then results as affecting Antetokounmpo and their chances of landing him.
“I wouldn't be surprised if KD to the Spurs is done already and they just haven't announced it. Basically, they've agreed on specifics, just announce it on the week of the draft. This goes back to the Giannis thing. I think they trade for KD because it just costs less. They'll be able to be real competitive and maybe go a couple of rounds in the playoffs, but they're also going to keep the No. 2 pick and do it that way, which is my prediction.”
Simmons is saying how the price for Durant is significantly lower compared to Antetokounmpo. For starters, Antetokounmpo is significantly younger as he is only 30 years old, compared to Durant who is 36 years old. At this point in their career, Antetokounmpo is the more superior player although Durant may be the better player overall.
Nonetheless, while Durant is likely to be traded from the Suns, it’s not certain for Antetokounmpo. His future in Milwaukee still hangs in the balance, and we should have some more clarity on the situation in the coming weeks.
