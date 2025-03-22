Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Lands on Injury Report Ahead of Kings Game
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday and they will be looking to make it two wins in a row. Milwaukee is currently fighting for playoff positioning so every game matters more at this point in the year.
But entering into this game, the Bucks could be without a few key players. The most notable is star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has landed on the injury report.
Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable for this game while dealing with right patella tendinopathy. The Bucks star has been a consistent mainstay on injury reports this season while he navigates different injuries.
In all likelihood, Antetokounmpo will be able to suit up for this crucial game. The Bucks need him on the floor especially since star point guard Damian Lillard has already been ruled out of the contest.
Milwaukee is battling for seeding and they need to make sure they can grab as many games as possible. The team is currently sitting in the No. 5 spot of the Eastern Conference standings, holding a record of 39-30 for the year.
The Bucks sit a full game behind the Indiana Pacers for the No. 4 spot and both teams play on Saturday. Indiana is taking on the Brooklyn Nets while Milwaukee is facing the Kings.
But this team also has to worry about the Detroit Pistons, who are right behind them in the standings. Detroit is one game behind the Bucks for the No. 5 seed so Milwaukee needs to avoid falling down in the standings.
Milwaukee has shown massive inconsistency at times this season and it has come back to bite them. But they have a few weeks before the postseason starts to get everything together.
If they can enter the playoffs healthy and clicking on all cylinders, Milwaukee has the confidence that they can make some real noise. This team has all the pieces to be successful, starting with their two stars but they will need to prove it when the time comes this season.
