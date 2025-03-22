Is Domantas Sabonis Playing vs Bucks? Kings Reveal Full Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Sacramento Kings later today as they try to keep their winning ways going strong. Milwaukee enters this game having defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in their last contest.
More Bucks news: Top 3 Buyout Players for Bucks to Bolster Chances in Eastern Conference
But now facing off against Sacramento, the Kings present their own set of challenges. However, the Bucks won't have to play against star forward Domantas Sabonis in this game.
Sabonis has been ruled out of this contest due to a right ankle sprain. With this, Sacramento will need others to step up if they want to take down Milwaukee.
Sacramento has been playing better of late and they are now in line to go after a postseason spot. But with Sabonis on the shelf, things could be a little tricky in this matchup.
More news: Latest Injury Update on Kyle Kuzma Could Completely Change Bucks Season
For the year, the big man has averaged 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. Sabonis massively helps the Kings offense stay in rhythm and he gives them a good flow on the court.
Playing against Milwaukee, who has a lot of size and length, losing Sabonis could hurt. But his absence does give the Bucks an opportunity to have an advantage in this game.
Milwaukee is in a tight battle within the Eastern Conference standings so every single game is crucial at this point in the year. The Bucks are currently holding onto the No. 5 seed in the East but the Detroit Pistons are right on their tails.
This team sits a full game behind the Indiana Pacers for the No. 4 seed and both teams play today. Indiana will be facing the Brooklyn Nets while Milwaukee faces this Kings team.
If the Bucks can enter the postseason healthy and play good basketball, they will like their chances. This roster has all the tools to be very successful but they have shown far too much inconsistency over the season.
These last few weeks of the regular season are a chance to right the wrongs from the year and be rocking when the playoffs start.
More Bucks news:
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Offers Sneak Peak at New Signature Shoe
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo On Verge of Achieving NBA Feat For First Time Since 1989-90
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.