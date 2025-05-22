Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Linked to New Team as Potential Landing Spot
Teams are going to be lining up with offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he decides that he wants to be traded. He is one of the best players in the league, and it's not every day that a player of his caliber becomes available.
Of course, he is not available yet. Antetokounmpo hasn't officially asked for a trade from Milwaukee yet. This is just the first time that he has considered the possibility.
With the Bucks likely not being a championship contender next season because of the Damian Lillard injury, this would be the time for Antetokounmpo to ask for a trade.
Read more: 3 Teams That Could Pull Off Trade for Bucks Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo
If he does become available, a new team has been linked to possibly giving out offers to the Bucks for him. That team is the Atlanta Hawks.
Bleacher Report believes that the Hawks are one of the five most realistic teams for an Antetokounmpo trade. That's a team that not many others have mentioned as a possible Antetokounmpo destination.
According to them, one of Antetokounmpo's closest advisors could be in a decision-making role with the Hawks. He is being considered as one of the candidates.
Would that be enough to get Antetokounmpo to ask for a trade to Atlanta? Probably not. Even if he does ask for a trade there, the Bucks don't have to honor that specific request.
The Hawks don't have the assets to make such a trade, unless they completely gut their team. Any trade would have to include Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and maybe even Dyson Daniels.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Shockingly Received No First Place MVP Votes
The issue is that Atlanta doesn't really have any draft picks to add to that package. If the Bucks are looking to trade Antetokounmpo, they would need to get draft picks in return so they can help accelerate a rebuild.
Atlanta is likely not going to be a main player in any potential Antetokounmpo trade. There are going to be other teams that can offer better packages for him.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Lose Star, But Keep Giannis in Blockbuster Trade Pitch With Suns
West Team Viewed as Serious Contender for Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.