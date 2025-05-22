Bucks Lose Star, But Keep Giannis in Blockbuster Trade Pitch With Suns
The Milwaukee Bucks don't look like they are going to be a title-contending team next season, the way they are currently constructed. With Damian Lillard out for most of the year because of a torn Achilles, the Bucks don't have many options to get back into title-contending status.
That would certainly be true if they had to trade away Giannis Antetokounmpo because he asks for a trade. While that hasn't happened yet, this is the first time it's plausible.
That leaves the Bucks with very few options to improve the team this offseason. One trade proposal from Bleacher Report might help them do that, though.
This is the proposal:
Phoenix Suns Receive: Damian Lillard, Milwaukee's 2031 first-round pick, Milwaukee's 2031 second-round pick
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Bradley Beal (no-trade clause)
Utah Jazz Receive: Chris Livingston, 2026 second-round pick (less favorable of Denver and Golden State, via Phoenix)
This trade would allow the Bucks to keep Antetokounmpo, as well as get rid of Lillard's massive contract. It would also give them a pretty good player in Beal.
There are a couple of hurdles to this trade, though. The biggest one is convincing the Suns to take a player who will not play next season because of a serious injury.
The second hurdle is getting Beal to waive his no-trade clause. He seems to be happy in Phoenix, even if he's now coming off the bench and not winning many games.
This is one of the few trades that Milwaukee could make that might appease Antetokounmpo. With the East projected to be very bad except for a couple of teams, he might be convinced that they can make a lucky run.
Of course, the Suns are still trying to win, too. Owner Mat Ishbia continues to make changes with his coaching staff to try to propel his team into title contention, even if the roster isn't built for it.
Utah is just happy to be in this trade so they can pick up some draft capital. They have been part of a few three-team trades in the last few years in order to acquire assets.
