3 Teams That Could Pull Off Trade for Bucks Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks are still hoping that they can keep Giannis Antetokounmpo for years to come. He is the face of the franchise and someone that they have built around.
Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the NBA. That's why so many different teams are going to want him. In fact, three teams have the best chance to land him, if he does ask for a trade.
1. San Antonio Spurs
No team can offer the Bucks a better package than the Spurs. Not only can they offer solid young players such as Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell, but they can also offer a bevy of picks.
Offering the second and 14th picks in this year's draft gives the Bucks a chance to start the rebuild that would need to be necessary in any trade giving away Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo would also likely sign off on a trade to the Spurs because of how good Victor Wembanyama already is. They could be title contenders next season.
2. Houston Rockets
Another team that has a lot of young players, the Rockets would be able to satisfy the Bucks' need for good players to rebuild around. They have too many young guys, in fact.
Any of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Cam Whitmore, Reed Sheppard, and Jabari Smith Jr. could be on the block for Antetokounmpo. While it's unlikely the Bucks would get all of them, they could get at least two or three of them.
Houston also has the tenth overall pick in this year's draft and two first-round picks next year. The Bucks would be able to draft their own guys, too.
3. Brooklyn Nets
Antetokounmpo wants to win championships. The best way for him to do that in the next few years would be to stay in the Eastern Conference, which will be weak for the next couple of years.
The Brooklyn Nets can offer a ton of draft picks and an assortment of players to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo. Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas, and Cameron Johnson could all be on the block in a trade.
Of course, the Nets would like to keep at least one of those guys so they can have good players to pair with Antetokounmpo. That way, they actually have a shot to win a title.
