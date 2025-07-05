Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Linked to West Contender in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The summer of Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is still underway. Although it is not as intriguing or full of drama as we had expected, there is still some uncertainty.
All signs point to Antetokounmpo playing in Milwaukee for the upcoming season. However, beyond that, it is all uncertain. Thus far, the 30-year-old has expressed his desire and love for the city he has called home for the last 12 years.
That is not expected to change unless, that is, he requests a trade.
The likelihood of that happening as things stand is very low. The Bucks are Antetokounmpo's home for now, but if he indeed asks for a trade, that will change everything.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report made a list of 10 players and their most realistic landing spot. Antetokounmpo made a list, and Buckley listed the San Antonio Spurs as his realistic landing spot.
"The Spurs have both one of the league's richest collection of trade chips and a desire to accelerate their maturation, a process started with their deadline deal for De'Aaron Fox. Acquiring Antetokounmpo would be a different degree of going-for-it entirely. San Antonio would have two unstoppable two-way forces in Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama, and the roster wouldn't have to be gutted around this towering twosome. Get a deal for the Greek Freak done, and the Spurs will have spawned the NBA's next dynasty."
The Spurs are one of few teams with a ton of assets on their side, whether that is draft capital or young assets.
The Bucks lack both of those, and trading Antetokounmpo would do wonders for Milwaukee's future.
A trade to San Antonio would be great for both sides, but it's unlikely that will happen. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks want to make things work, and reports suggest that San Antonio wants to stay on the young route led by their 21-year-old superstar center, Victor Wembanyama.
The two sides certainly have an agenda, and as things stand, the Greek Freak will remain in Milwaukee.
