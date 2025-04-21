Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Raises Eyebrows with Game 2 Comments
The Milwaukee Bucks know that they can be better than how they performed in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee was essentially run off the court in the first game of this new playoff series, and they will be looking to tie up the series in Game 2.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Damian Lillard Reacts to Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo News
But as the Bucks prepare for the second game, star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had some interesting comments about it. Antetokounmpo discussed the level of urgency from his team, but he seemed to question whether they would be better in Game 2.
“I think we were late,” Antetokounmpo said. “We were getting ourselves in a lot of scramble mode, which they were able to get downhill and create for the next guy. And then we were just in scramble modes."
“That’s what they want you to do. And then they kind of break our defense and create way more open 3s and guys getting downhill to the paint. …We didn’t have enough urgency. Going to Game 2, hopefully we can improve that, or we can change that. We’ll see.”
The end of his quote didn't seem like he was too convinced about the team, but Antetokounmpo likely wants to see how the team responds. The Bucks star has won a title with some of the players on the roster, so he knows that they are capable of winning.
More Bucks news: Doc Rivers Offers Confusing Thoughts on Bucks Blowout Loss to Pacers
However, this is a new challenge for Milwaukee, and they will need to figure things out quickly. The last thing that the Bucks want is to go down 0-2 in the series, so the team will need a sense of urgency as soon as the game tips off.
The Bucks have the talent to beat the Pacers, but it will take an entire team effort to win. Antetokounmpo can't do it all by himself, and others are going to have to step up if this team wants to advance to the next round of the postseason.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks New Gameplan For Game 2 vs Pacers
Bucks News: Old Kyle Kuzma Tweet Resurfaces Following Poor Performance vs Pacers
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Takes Massive Step Toward Winning Third MVP
'Awful', Doc Rivers Slams Bucks Offense Following Game 1 Loss
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.